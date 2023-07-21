Boeing plans $1.8 billion expansion project, adding 500 jobs

Boeing did not elaborate on what those “future franchise programs” would be.

ST. LOUIS — The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) plans to expand its operations in north St. Louis County in an investment that would be larger than the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters under construction in north St. Louis.

Dubbed Project Voyager and described as supporting “new aerospace programs,” plans call for the construction of multiple buildings totaling one million square feet with a capital investment of $1.8 billion, according to documents submitted by the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership to the St. Louis County Council. By comparison, the new NGA St. Louis facility is estimated to cost $1.7 billion.