Blue Angels to hit the skies in Chesterfield for Spirit of St. Louis Air Show 2024

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take flight over the City of Chesterfield for The Spirt St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo, returning in June 2024.

The Blue Angels will headline the event in their made-in-Missouri Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, according to a release from the air show. There will be a number of flying and on-ground displays to adore.

The event will be held on June 8-9, 2024, at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, celebrating a years-long tradition of previous air shows since 2014.

John Bales, president of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show Committee and Spirit of St. Louis Airport director, said "The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are an inspiration to everyone that sees them fly, and we are thrilled to welcome the team and their Made-In-Missouri Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets back to the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo. We are excited to have them as our headliners in 2024 as we celebrate regional innovation, inspire students towards careers in STEM, and thrill our guests with amazing performances from historic and modern aviation."

"We have become known as one of the top air shows in the country, and we are excited to deliver once again for our community and the St. Louis region. The power of inspiration in the lives of our children can never be understated, and we are honored to be able to inspire the next generation towards STEM and other amazing careers, while also creating a memorable event for families to enjoy together,” he added.

The air show portion of the event goes from about 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers don’t usually post performer schedules, but the Blue Angels typically perform last.

Purchase tickets to the event online where sales will begin in winter 2023. To find volunteer or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the air show event planning team here.

More air show performers are to be announced in the coming months.

Last year, several other planes showcased daring demonstrations including the Boeing B-17G, or "Yankee Lady," US Arm Black Daggers and Shikorsky MH-60 Blackhawk.