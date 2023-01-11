Boutique hotel pitched for historic district in Clayton

Developer Ellen Reid of Clayton's Reid Luxury Real Estate is proposing Hotel Demun, with 24 rooms, at the site of existing rental units on De Mun Avenue.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Two apartment buildings would be converted into a boutique hotel in a plan being weighed by the city of Clayton.

Developer Ellen Reid of Clayton's Reid Luxury Real Estate is proposing Hotel Demun, with 24 rooms, at the site of existing rental units at 726, 728, 736 and 738 De Mun Ave. The ground floor is occupied by Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery and the Barrio restaurant, along with Dot Dot Dash boutique. Building the hotel would require a conversion and an addition, according to city filings.

The properties are owned by LLCs organized by Mark Shklar.

The Clayton Plan Commission and Architectural Review Board will consider the hotel proposal for conceptual review at a Jan. 17 meeting.

The inn, close to Fontbonne University and Forest Park, would cater to out-of-town business travelers, but also visitors to universities, general tourism, local staycations and extended business travel or medical stays, according to a marketing brochure posted in city documents.

The hotel’s cafe, called The Library, would become a cocktail bar at night.

The developer is emphasizing the site's location, calling it "St. Louis' most charming historic neighborhood." The Hi-Pointe-De Mun district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.