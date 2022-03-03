Build-A-Bear Workshop opening new concept in Chesterfield

The "ultimate party destination" is to feature a bear-building workshop, but also a bakeshop, arcade room, selfie rooms and private party rooms.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) said it's opening a new store concept in Chesterfield this month.

The retailer, which is based in St. Louis, said its first Build-A-Bear Adventure will open at 17353 Edison Ave., a space held by an entity tied to THF Realty, on March 21.

The "ultimate party destination" is to feature a workshop in which customers build their own toy bears, but also a bakeshop, arcade room, selfie rooms and private party rooms, the company said.

Its website said packages, requiring a minimum of eight guests, range from $38 per person to $58 per person. Weekday activity sessions, including crafts and cupcake making, range from $10 to $40 per guest. Reservations are required and open March 7.