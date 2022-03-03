St. Louis video game developer inks publishing deal with industry giant

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is an independent video game studio that has been hired by major publishers like Disney and Hasbro.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Maryland Heights video game developer Graphite Lab has inked a publishing deal with one of the most recognizable names in the gaming industry for a newly created title it has developed.

The deal marks a key step for Graphite Lab, which has found success in the past securing game development deals with large gaming players, as it places a greater focus on developing more of its own original games.

Graphite Lab said Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with Atari to publish a new puzzle-game called Kombinera. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Through the deal, Atari, which owns and operates more than 200 video game titles and franchises, has funded development of Kombinera and is publishing and distributing the new title.

Founded in 2009, Graphite Lab is an independent video game studio that has been hired by major publishers like Atari, Disney and Hasbro to create games, including new titles for well-known brands including Roller Coaster Tycoon, Bratz and My Little Pony. The 20-person studio’s new original title, Kombinera, is a puzzle-style game that involves players having to get multiple colored balls through different puzzles and obstacles.

“Kombinera is truly the product of a combined effort and the desire to create something different from the pack,” said Matt Raithel, Graphite Lab owner and studio director. “Juicy animation, clever storytelling, and memorable puzzles were all made better through collaboration with Atari’s creative team.”

Kombinera is scheduled to be released in April 2022 on 11 gaming platforms, including major consoles like PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.