Cardinals' franchise value holds steady amid pandemic, ranking it among the top in MLB

MLB teams saw the values of their franchises increase in the past year

ST. LOUIS — Despite the widespread losses experienced by Major League Baseball in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic did little to dampen the value of its 30 teams.

In fact, MLB teams — including the St. Louis Cardinals — saw the values of their franchises increase in the past year. That’s according to Forbes' annual ranking of the values of MLB’s teams.

“The unprecedented amount of red ink spilled by Major League Baseball in 2020 did not prevent team values from increasing to an all-time high average of $1.9 billion,” writes Mike Ozanian, assistant managing editor at Forbes.

The Cardinals are seventh among MLB clubs with a franchise value of over $2.24 billion, up 2% from 2020, according to the ranking. The Cardinals also ranked seventh a year ago.

The New York Yankees are MLB’s most valuable team with a valuation of $5.25 billion, according to Forbes. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox are ranked second and third. The full rankings can be found here.

Forbes’ 2021 rankings come as MLB and its teams grappled with major losses in 2020 due to the pandemic.