Downtown restaurant calls it quits

"As a family we experienced a lot and COVID has taught us you never know what the future brings"

ST. LOUIS — After being temporarily closed, Tigin Irish Pub in downtown St. Louis says it won't reopen.

The restaurant, at 333 Washington Ave. in the ground floor of the Hampton Inn's parking garage, said in a website post shared March 25 on Facebook that when it closed March 19, 2020, for the pandemic, "We thought this closure would be relatively short term temporary; initially a few weeks, then a few months." Tigin is owned by Libby Baer and Kieran McGill.

"Now it's been a full year. We think downtown St. Louis will bounce back from the pandemic eventually and when it does we would love to continue to be a part of it. However, for now, we've made the decision to close the pub indefinitely."

The post said the restaurant opened Dec. 7, 2007, and that "we will always hold the memories of our times at the Pub, and the people who made them, in a very special place."

"As a family we experienced a lot and COVID has taught us you never know what the future brings," it continued.