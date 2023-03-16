Centene's foundation is pulling funding from arts groups, but says charitable giving in St. Louis won't decrease

Centene's charitable foundation is redirecting local giving away from the arts to focus on health and social services causes.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Centene Corp.’s nonprofit foundation has a new approach to how it makes contributions, a decision that could have a major impact on groups in the St. Louis area that have received funding.

Centene, which over the past two years contributed more than $36 million to St. Louis-area groups that include the Boys Scouts and institutions like the Missouri Botanical Garden and The Muny, says its charitable foundation is redirecting local giving away from the arts to focus on health and social services causes.

The foundation’s president, Keith Williamson, said that doesn’t mean Centene will give less to St. Louis. It could actually increase its contributions locally, only to a different set of recipients it believes hews closer to the company’s mission.

"The foundation has decided to align its charitable contributions more closely with Centene’s mission; and as a result going forward, the foundation’s giving will be more national, more high impact, more targeted at the key drivers of wellness and less centered on the arts,” Williamson said.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.