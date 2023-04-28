Troubled Chesterfield school to pause in-person instruction

Barat in 2020 defaulted on its loan with Midland, which then foreclosed on the property.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The troubled Barat Academy in Chesterfield said Friday it would pause in-person instruction for the 2023-2024 academic year, affecting 20 students, as it vacates its property in June.

McBride Homes is under contract to buy the Barat property, 17815 Wild Horse Creek Road, from owner Midland States Bank, according to a person familiar with the matter, as it plans a subdivision. McBride, along with another school, St. Austin School, previously expressed interest in the property.

Barat has struggled to pay its bills, and Midland last year sued to evict it; a consent judgment was reached in November, allowing Barat to stay until Midland transferred title to the property, among other conditions.