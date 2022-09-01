Here’s when City SC will play its first game in Centene Stadium

The game will feature City SC’s second team, STL City 2, which competes in the MLS Next Pro league.

ST. LOUIS — For some St. Louis soccer fans, the wait to get a peek inside soon-to-open Centene Stadium is nearly over.

Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC on Thursday said it plans to stage a game Sept. 18 at its Downtown West stadium. The game will feature City SC’s second team, STL City 2, which competes in the MLS Next Pro league, playing its final regular season home game against Sporting KC II.

City SC said it plans to fill only the lower bowl of Centene Stadium for the Sept. 18 game and that it will be a “closed event” for fans who have purchased season tickets for its top team. A team spokesman said the lower bill will fit about 13,000 fans for the game.

"A CITY2 vs. Sporting KC II game will be a great introduction to our stadium in what will be a long list of events before next year,” said City SC President and CEO Carolyn Kindle. “This match will give our CITY2 players the opportunity to play in our world-class stadium and our current season ticket members a first look inside the stadium as we build toward our historic 2023 inaugural season.”

The 22,500-seat Centene Stadium is the focal point of City SC’s $461 million Downtown West development, which spans more than 30 acres and also includes the team’s training facility south of the stadium.

