These are the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill

ST. LOUIS — Positions in the hospitality, health care and technology fields are among the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill, according to a newly published report examining the region’s workforce.

St. Louis Community College’s annual State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, published Wednesday, showed a growing amount of roles locally that are taking employers on average 40 days to hire a new employee. This year’s report listed 24 roles that took on average 40 days to fill, up from 20 positions listed in the 2021 report.

The new report defines hard-to-fill jobs “as those either in high demand based on the number of job postings relative to total job postings in the St. Louis MSA and/or take a longer than average time to fill.” It categorizes the roles by the education needed to fill them. Here's a breakdown:

Jobs requiring high school education or short-term training: The toughest to fill were waiter and home health aides, which took an average of 50 or more days to fill.

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (52 days) and real estate agents (47 days) were the hardest positions to fill, followed closely by wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives (45 days) and pre-school teachers (43 days).

The toughest to fill included sales agents in financial services (45 days), marketing managers and financial managers in areas like bank branches (each 43 days), as well as several information technology positions.

