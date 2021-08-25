Consignment car dealer CarLotz opens first St. Louis-area location, in Metro East

CarLotz's first local hub opened Monday in Fairview Heights

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Car resale business CarLotz, which operates on a consignment model, has opened its first St. Louis-area location, in Metro East.

Richmond, Virginia-based CarLotz's first local hub opened Monday at 1807 W. Highway 50 in Fairview Heights, the former site of an InstaCredit Automart.

Founded 10 years ago, CarLotz handles the details of buying, selling or trading vehicles. If you are an individual seller or a business or fleet manager, it will help you pick the selling price, list the vehicle for sale on its website and other vehicle buying sites, stages it at one of its hub retail facilities, then handles interactions with potential buyers.

When a car sells, it cuts the seller a check. The intent is also to offer buyers a below-retail price, with noncommisioned sales "coaches" assisting buyers, and for those with trade-ins to get a better value for their used car.

“Our one-of-a-kind consignment model provides guests with buying and selling benefits they won’t find anywhere else,” Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO of CarLotz, said in a statement. “Those benefits generate, on average, up to $1,000 or more in value for both sellers of vehicles and buyers of vehicles along with unparalleled customer service. Our guests leave with a feeling of excitement and pride around becoming part of the CarLotz used car family. We are thrilled to open our doors to the St. Louis community.”

