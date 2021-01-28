Rapid COVID-19 testing clinic inks deal to open 3 more locations

"Even though there is a vaccine, the need for testing is still great, and it will be for the foreseeable future"

ST. LOUIS — Rapid MedLab, which tests for COVID-19 and delivers patients' results in 15 minutes, is set to open three new locations by early February.

The St. Louis-based clinic will open its Des Peres location, 2155 Barrett Station Road, on Friday; Ladue, 9740 Clayton Road, on Feb. 3; and Richmond Heights, 1516 S. Hanley Road, on Feb. 8. Rapid MedLab already operates a clinic in south St. Louis County at 2716 Telegraph Road.

At Rapid MedLab, patients book a slot online for a scheduled 5-minute appointment. Once they arrive at a designated parking spot, they stay inside their car to get a nasal swab. Results follow within 15 minutes. Tests are $149 and are reimbursable through most insurance providers. No physician referrals are needed to get tested, according to a release.

“Even though there is a vaccine, the need for testing is still great, and it will be for the foreseeable future,” said David Cerven, CEO of Rapid MedLab. “Our quick and accurate tests help slow the spread of coronavirus and provide those impacted the first step towards recovery.”

The state of Missouri has the worst vaccination rate in the country for the first coronavirus shot, according to CDC data. Only 4% of Missourians had received the first shot of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday, at which point the state had received 661,400 doses of the vaccine and had administered 48% of the stock on hand, according to the federal agency.