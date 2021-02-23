New coworking space to open at Ballpark Village

“Spark will be an ideal collaborative workspace for local residents, nearby companies and the entire St. Louis entrepreneurial community”

ST. LOUIS — A new coworking space is on deck at Ballpark Village.

The St. Louis Cardinals and development partner Cordish Cos. said Tuesday they plan to open a 30,000-square-foot coworking concept, called Spark St. Louis, this spring at Ballpark Village’s office tower.

“We are thrilled to add Spark St. Louis to the evolving and growing community in Ballpark Village,” said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III. “Spark will be an ideal collaborative workspace for local residents, nearby companies and the entire St. Louis entrepreneurial community.”

Spark St. Louis will be housed within the 127,000-square-foot, 11-story PwC Pennant Building, which opened at Ballpark Village in 2019. It will span the entire ninth floor of the Pennant Building and will include individual workstations, more than 80 private offices and five suites. It will offer both monthly memberships and daily passes. Desk memberships start at $225 per month and private office rates begin at $595. Day passes, which are available to non-members, are $15 per day.

Amenities will include 24-hour access, mailboxes and concierge mail service, a member kitchenette, member happy hours, a podcast studio, private phone call areas and a training room.A specific opening date for Spark St. Louis has not yet been determined, a spokeswoman said.

Spark St. Louis will be the third location for Cordish’s Spark coworking brand. Its initial location is in Baltimore, which is also the headquarters city for Cordish, and opened in 2016. The coworking brand’s second facility opened last year in Kansas City at the city's Power & Light District. The Cardinals and Spark Coworking will jointly operate the St. Louis location, officials said.