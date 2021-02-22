Hoffmann Family of Companies acquires two more wineries in Augusta as part of $100M project

With the latest wineries in its portfolio, Hoffmann is significantly expanding its presence in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Mo. — A Florida company seeking to turn Augusta, Missouri, into a national wine destination said Friday it has bolstered its footprint there with the acquisition of two more wineries.

The Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies has acquired the Montelle and Augusta wineries and 250 additional acres of vineyards from Tony and Cindy Kooyumjian. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The properties are the latest to be acquired by Hoffmann in the Augusta, Missouri, area, about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The firm, which last month announced the acquisition of several Augusta properties and vineyards, says it could invest as much as $100 million in the area to create the largest vineyards and winery development in the Midwest.

With the latest wineries in its portfolio, Hoffmann is significantly expanding its presence in Augusta. Augusta Winery includes production buildings, a tasting room, an office building and cellars at 5601 High St.; the Owl’s Nest Hospitality Building at 266 Jackson St. and an adjacent 1.5-acre lot; the Wine & Beer Gardens at 5625 High St.; and three additional lots. Montelle, located at 201 Montelle Dr. off of highway 94, sits on 50 acres and has a tasting room, event center, hospitality house and storage building. In addition, Hoffmann said Friday it has a building in downtown Augusta currently under contract. It also expects to close soon on the purchase of more vineyards in the area.

“We continue (to have) discussions with other vineyards that we hope we will successfully acquire by April’s end,” the company said in a statement.

Hoffmann Family of Companies founder David Hoffmann, who along with his wife, Jerri, is a native of Washington, Missouri, told the Business Journal last month that his company plans to consolidate its wineries in a 700-acre area to create what he said will become a national destination, similar to the famed Napa Valley region in California or Blackberry Farm, a renowned wine destination in Walland, Tennessee.