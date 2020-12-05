Crippled by COVID-19, Delmar Loop restaurant won't reopen

"The start of COVID was kind of the nail in the coffin for Tavolo, to be quite honest"

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Tavolo V has served its last plate of pasta.

The Italian restaurant, located at 6118 Delmar Blvd. on the Loop, won’t be back after COVID-19 restrictions lift.

“The start of COVID was kind of the nail in the coffin for Tavolo, to be quite honest,” said Ryan French, operating partner at Michael del Pietro Restaurant Group, which owns Tavolo V and six other restaurants.

In Tavolo V’s nearly eight years of operation, French said, “it had ups, downs all around. It had a phenomenal run, and after eight years, it was just time for us to move in a different direction.”

Before the pandemic, French said the restaurant group had been looking at retooling Tavolo V. At the same time, it was busy building its seventh restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, a Sugo’s Spaghetteria that opened earlier this year. The pandemic prompted the group to close Tavolo V in order to focus on the new restaurant and the remaining five.

The good news for fans of Tavolo V is that French expects all six of the restaurant group’s other restaurants to pull through. Three are currently open for takeout — Babbo’s Spaghetteria in Chesterfield, and both Sugo’s locations in Frontenac and Edwardsville.

