With condos proposed by Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, developer hopes to create a new 'arts district'

Condo developer Mark Mehlman plans a five-story, 42-unit luxury condominium complex on 1.5 acres at 120-150 E. Monroe, across the street from the 38,000-square-foot Kirkwood theater that opened in July 2021. It is home to Stages St. Louis productions.

Mehlman’s condo complex would consist of two towers of condominiums with 21 units each, sitting on top of a connecting podium that would serve as ground-floor retail and an underground parking garage, according to city filings. The towers, adding up to 122,262 square feet of space without the parking garage, would qualify as one building under city code, said Kirkwood city planner Amy Gillis Lowry at a March 1 meeting of the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission.