This St. Louis home just sold for $13 million

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-area home sold for a record price of $13 million on Tuesday.

The 7.5-acre estate is located at 1705 Woodlawn Avenue, near Ladue's border with the Huntleigh suburb.

Jeff Lottmann, a realtor with Compass St. Louis, sold the home for the price of $13 million to the buyer, according to a news release from the company.

“We’re always thrilled to help our clients find the perfect property and the Huntleigh home is truly an incredible estate that elevates the overall luxury appeal of St. Louis,” Lottmann said in the release.

The home was built in 2014 and includes five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The French-inspired home also features a two-story foyer, saloon, wine cellar, conservatory and a luxury car showroom.

