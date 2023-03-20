Dierbergs sets opening date for new Crestwood store

The new grocery store anchors the $67 million Crestwood Crossing retail development on the site of the former Crestwood Court.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs Markets said Monday that it will host an opening ceremony for its new store in Crestwood at 8:15 a.m. on March 28.

The ceremony will be held in front of the store, located at Watson and Sappington roads. The store, which is the grocer's 27th location, will open to customers at 9 a.m. that morning. Over 100 will be employed at the new Dierbergs, officials said.

The new grocery store anchors the $67 million Crestwood Crossing retail development on the site of the former Crestwood Court, and earlier Crestwood Plaza, shopping mall.

Among the new store's features will be Bob’s Barn, a full-size wooden barn housing a beer, wine and spirits selection; Dierbergs Kitchen, Butcher Shop and Bakehouse; health and beauty center, pizza cove, flower and gift shop; and Mercy Pharmacy.

The new Dierbergs' regular hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

