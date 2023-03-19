Amighetti's opens near The Hill, with goal to match Rock Hill business

“We were thrilled last month to reopen on The Hill,” he said. “We certainly have a lot more planned and a lot more in store for that location."

ST. LOUIS — Amighetti’s, an iconic purveyor of Italian sandwiches, returned to a spot near The Hill when it opened Feb. 23, with plans to match the performance of an existing location in Rock Hill.

Current owner Anthony Favazza bought the former Hanneke Hardware building at 5390 Southwest Ave. in 2015, with plans to convert it to a multi-tenant retail space.

But now, the building is home to two of Favazza’s businesses: Amighetti’s, which he purchased in 2016, and Hank’s Cheesecakes, which he purchased in 2021. The property is technically in the Southwest Garden neighborhood, though adjacent to The Hill.

“We were thrilled last month to reopen on The Hill,” he said. “We certainly have a lot more planned and a lot more in store for that location. We feel like we’re putting out a great product and have a great atmosphere, and it’s been really well received by the neighborhood.”