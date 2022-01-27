Dierbergs, McBride buy Crestwood mall site, move ahead with mixed-use development

Part of the property will be turned into a new subdivision with 81 homes.

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs Markets and McBride Homes closed Wednesday on the purchase of the former Crestwood Plaza mall site in south St. Louis County.

The city of Crestwood in November rezoned the 46-acre site at 1 Crestwood Plaza for the mixed-use Crestwood Crossing development. Dierbergs and McBride separately purchased halves of the property, at Watson and Sappington roads, but will develop the site together, a McBride spokeswoman said. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The western side of the development, with a half mile of frontage on Watson Road, will be anchored by a 70,000-square-foot Dierbergs grocery store. Although Dierbergs is the only confirmed tenant so far, the St. Louis-based grocery chain is proposing an additional 30,000 square feet of restaurants and retail on multiple outlots. The plans, which the grocer projected at $67 million last year, also call for an open-space plaza and green space.

The other half of the property, to the east, will be turned into a new subdivision for McBride, St. Louis' largest homebuilder. The Villages at Crestwood Crossing will have 81 houses. The three separate home styles in the subdivision will include 31 city-style homes like those built at La Collina, McBride’s neighborhood development on The Hill. The residential and commercial sides of the development will be connected by sidewalks and trails, with a connection to the Grant’s Trail greenway. McBride did not disclose development costs for its half of the project.

Extensive grading and site work will begin in March, McBride said in a news release. Construction on both the retail and housing sides, which is expected to take two years, could begin by mid-2022. McBride will start selling houses in The Villages this summer.

The former indoor mall at Watson and Sappington roads in Crestwood shuttered in 2013 and was demolished in 2017 by Chicago-based owner UrbanStreet Group. In the last decade, three separate developers had made proposals for the site and then dropped the plans.