St. Louis lawmakers OK $22M plan for downtown bicycle path, bridge reconstruction

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday finally approved a $22 million plan to construct a protected bicycle path on Tucker Boulevard downtown and the reconstruction of the Compton Avenue Bridge, among other improvements.

The legislation, which now heads to the mayor and was sponsored by Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, passed unanimously.

It allows the city to let contracts for:

The construction of a 1-mile, two-way protected bike path along Tucker Boulevard downtown between Chouteau and Washington avenues, at a cost of $1.4 million. The 10-foot wide path would be constructed on the west side of Tucker, eliminating a traffic lane.

Reconstructing the Compton Avenue Bridge, located between Spruce Street and Chouteau Avenue, at a cost of $20 million. It would feature a pedestrian sidewalk and two-way bike path separated from vehicular traffic.

The construction of a 2.1-mile, two-way protected bike path along South Broadway from River City Casino Boulevard to Dover Street, connecting to Great Rivers Greenway’s River Des Peres trail on the south. That would cost $1.2 million.