One of downtown's largest office buildings at risk of 'imminent loan default,' enters special servicing

ST. LOUIS — Another downtown St. Louis office building has been transferred to special servicing due to “imminent” risk of loan default amid the expiration of a critical lease.

Bank of America Plaza at 800 Market St., a 30-story tower with 759,608 square feet that ranks as the fourth-largest office building in the region, is at risk of “imminent default due to cash flow issues” after the lease officially expires this month on space once taken by Bank of America, financial filings for bondholders state.