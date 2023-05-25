5 fun things to do this summer in St. Charles County

From history to shopping to the great outdoors, St. Charles County has something for everyone.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — If you’re looking for things to do this summer in the St. Louis area, 5 On Your Side has you covered. This time, we’re taking a look at St. Charles County. From history to shopping to the great outdoors, St. Charles County has something for everyone.

The brick-lined streets of Main Street have been a shopping hub since the 19th century. In modern times, those streets are still filled with all the shops and restaurants anyone could ask for.

Whether you are looking for handmade goods, a new outfit or antique furniture, there is a shop for you. If you want to make it a staycation, there are also unique hotels and inns to spend the night.

You can find a detailed map of Main Street here.

For the first five years of statehood, Missouri's capitol was located in St. Charles while the capitol was being constructed in Jefferson City.

Four connected brick buildings remain, and nine of the rooms have been restored to their original state. The Peck Bros. Dry Goods store gives visitors an idea of what kind of goods would have been available for shoppers in the 1820s. Tours are available hourly to guide you through the facility.

For more information about the historic site, click here.

If you would rather spend your time enjoying the great outdoors, the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area has everything you could want.

This massive, 6950-acre facility has lakes, trails, hiking and much more.

A wide variety of fish, including trout, muskie, crappie and black bass, can be found in the various lakes around the property. You can also practice your marksmanship at the shooting range or archery range.

For more information and to see a list of events, click here.

If you are looking for a place to cool off this summer, the Blanchette Aquatic Center has everything you and your family could want.

The facility has waterslides, splash areas, a lap pool and even a climbing wall over one of the pools.

Admission rates vary by age and residency. Sunday nights are family fun nights through the summer, with an admission fee of $6 per person. Family fun nights are for St. Charles residents only and run from May 28 to August 13.

For more information about the facility, click here.

There's nothing that screams summer more than the 4th of July, and St. Charles has a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

Riverfest 2023 is scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4 at Frontier Park, near Main Street.

The parade on the 4th of July will roll through historic downtown St. Charles, all setting the stage for a world-class fireworks display on the riverfront starting at later that night.