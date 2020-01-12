Restaurant blames virus' surge, restrictions in closing 2 locations

ST. LOUIS — EdgeWild, the restaurant company serving American cuisine, said it will permanently close two of its three area locations, hurt by the latest COVID-19 surge and corresponding government shutdowns.
The Creve Coeur and Edwardsville locations will close on Saturday, a Facebook post said. EdgeWild has another restaurant in Chesterfield, which will remain open.
"Like most other restaurants we have struggled to get back to any sense of normalcy and with the latest surge and closures the fight for these two locations is at an end," the post, shared Friday, said. "Our heart goes out to all of the associates, who are our family, which will be without work in these unprecedentedly trying times."
The Edwardsville location, called EdgeWild Edwardsville and located at 1071 State Route 157, opened in 2018.
