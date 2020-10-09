Midas Hospitality sets opening for $40M Element by Westin hotel in St. Louis

"The rooftop view and exceptional space are both incomparable and fresh"

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' first Element by Westin hotel is set to open on Oct. 30 in Midtown.

The $40 million, 153-room extended-stay hotel is at 3763 Forest Park Parkway, sits just across the street from key Midtown anchors like the mixed-use entertainment destination City Foundry and three blocks from Cortex Innovation Community, as well near Saint Louis University and IKEA.

Built, developed and owned by Maryland Heights-based Midas Hospitality, the hotel features Hotworx, a franchise that offers 24-hour infrared fitness, or heated workout rooms with via virtual trainers, and rooftop bar UPBAR that is Midas' first-ever owned and operated bar, Midas cofounders David Robert and J.T. Norville said.

Midas is partnering with St. Louis-based alcoholic beverage company Luxco, one of the biggest privately held companies in the region, on curating a cocktail menu for UPBAR. The bar will be managed by Midas' Director of Food and Beverage James Metcalf, who previously served as Panera Bread’s operating partner for nearly nine years.

“The rooftop view and exceptional space are both incomparable and fresh," said Robert, who is also Midas' CEO.

In addition to Hotworx, Element hotel also offers guests an all-natural saline pool and a borrow-a-bike program.

For Midas, Element will be its second hotel in the area after it built and developed Cortex's first hotel, the $28 million, 129-room Aloft Hotel by Marriott. Midas financed both Element and Aloft with its Opportunity Zone fund.

The company built the 119,000-square-foot Element on 1.5 acres that previously was home to Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.

