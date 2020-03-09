Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis unveils new 'gala to-go' experience amid COVID-19

"This hybrid version of social events is an opportunity to get creative, from menu details to live-cocktail demos, special guest appearances and more"

ST. LOUIS — Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis has unveiled a new "gala to-go" experience in order to provide organizations the ability to gather on-property while connecting with event-goers from the comfort of their own homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For many organizations and non-profit groups, annual galas are essential in raising money to fund efforts fo the year while connecting with local supporters," Kristen Swidrak, director of catering and conference services, said in a statement.

Here's how gala to-go works: A Four Seasons team member will meet with the organization to curate a special menu by creating a three-course meal with wine pairings. The meals will be prepared in heat-safe containers, selected bottles will be added, along with gala programs and virtual auction-bidding instructions. All items for the gala to-go experience will be assembled in a black Four Season Hotel St. Louis box and prepared for delivery. Persons from the organization can pick up the boxes and deliver to attendees or attendees may pick the boxes up curbside at the hotel, officials said.

In addition, a small group of key members from the organization will gather in one of the hotel's spacious ballrooms while the hotel's audio-visual team helps virtually launch the event and assist with any audio-visual needs.

"This hybrid version of social events is an opportunity to get creative, from menu details to live-cocktail demos, special guest appearances and more," Swidrak said. "There is a lot of fun to be had, especially with the menu."

James Beard Award winning chef Gerard Craft of the hotel's Cinder House restaurant will curate the three-course menus with favorites such as a little gem salad, guarana braised short ribs; and manchego cheesecake with guava.