San Diego-based 'superfood' restaurant everbowl to open first St. Louis-area location

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — San Diego-based everbowl, a restaurant chain using so-called superfoods such as acai and chia in its meals, is entering the Missouri market with its first St. Louis-area location.

The new franchised location, at 1516 Lindbergh Blvd. in Ladue, will hold a grand opening Thursday evening, with regular hours starting Friday. It is located in a former froYo frozen yogurt shop. The space is owned by Schneithorst Development Co., according to county property records.

Everbowl's create-your-own bowl meals include ingredients that are vitamin and antioxidant-rich foods such as acai, chia, coconut and pitaya, complemented by berries, fruits, nuts and all-natural flavorings. The everbowl menu also includes "superfuel" coffee, blended with acai, mathca and other ingredients.

A grand opening event will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a free small bowl to the first 300 customers.

Ten employees have been hired to work at the new everbowl in Ladue, but it is always looking for additional workers, officials said.

The mother-and-son team of Anne Horton and Jake Horton are local franchisees operating the Ladue everbowl location, and they plan to open two more St. Louis-area stores, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal. The time line for opening the other two locations is still to be determined, she said.

Franchise costs for everbowl include a franchise fee of $20,000, a monthly royalty fee of 6% of gross sales and a marketing fee of 2% of gross sales monthly, according to its website. Build out costs range from $60,000 to $100,000.