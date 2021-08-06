Discount grocer Aldi reopens renovated Metro East location

Officials said the updated store provides an "improved" layout and additional refrigeration to offer an expanded fresh and convenient food selection

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Discount grocer Aldi on Friday reopened its newly renovated Collinsville store, part of a $5 billion capital campaign to remodel existing stores and add hundreds more across the country.

The store, at 1716 Vandalia St., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Collinsville store currently employs 22 and is still hiring, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.

Aldi is known for its small-format stores, with the typical location at about 12,000 square feet. The Collinsville location has about 13,000 square feet of retail space, according to a spokeswoman. The site is owned by Aldi, according to Madison County property records.

Officials said the updated store provides an "improved" layout and additional refrigeration to offer an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The renovated Collinsville store also features open ceilings and natural lighting. The grocer also is boosting its use of environmentally friendly building materials and lighting.

Aldi operates more than 40 stores in the St. Louis area, including its newly renovated St. Charles store at 1335 Bass Pro Drive, which it reopened in May. Batavia, Illinois-based Aldi U.S., which operates more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, reported $17.1 billion in revenue last fiscal year, according to Progressive Grocer.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.