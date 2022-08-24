FEMA approved $33 million in assistance for residents affected by July flooding

FEMA said that, to date, it has approved over $20.4 million in individual assistance grants for affected renters and homeowners.

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that it has approved more than $33 million in assistance for St. Louis-area residents in the month since flash flooding hit in July.

FEMA said that, to date, it has approved over $20.4 million in individual assistance grants for affected renters and homeowners in the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Officials said more than 6,000 households have been approved for FEMA individual assistance to date.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid $8.6 million in claims for policyholders in St. Louis city and county and St. Charles County.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved over $4 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses in the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, officials said Wednesday.

FEMA has an Oct. 7 deadline for renters and homeowners in St. Louis city and county and St. Charles County who were affected by flash flooding July 25-28 to apply for disaster assistance from that agency. Three disaster recovery centers to provide one-on-one assistance, with no appointment necessary. However, before visiting a center, residents are asked to apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The centers are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice:

St. Louis Count: Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969 Dunn Road, Hazelwood

City of St. Louis: Ranken Technical College's Mary Ann Lee Technology Center, 1313 N. Newstead Ave., St. Louis

St. Charles County: Developmental Disabilities Resource Board's DDRB Building, 1025 Country Club Road, St. Charles