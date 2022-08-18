Little Bit Foundation works to recover after record rainfall destroys school supplies

The organization serves 14,000 students in the St. Louis Metropolitan area in 48 different schools with a purpose to help remove barriers.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Donations turned into debris at the Little Bit Foundation in Brentwood.

Three weeks later, the organization is still picking up the pieces from record rainfall.

The organization serves 14,000 students in the St. Louis Metropolitan area in 48 different schools with the purpose to help remove barriers.

Mother Nature didn't hold back with historic flooding at the end of July.

Little Bit's CEO Miranda Walker Jones says, "The first flood, the massive flooding, we had four to five feet of water. It was over the desks"

The foundation's newly renovated facility soon went underwater.

Not once, but twice.

"The second flood came a couple of days later and the work we started with temporary electricity, the fans we had going, all of that was under the next time with about two feet of water," Jones shared.

School supplies were swamped in its 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

"Anything with flood waters, anything with mold spores, we can't give to students," she notes.

All of the back-to-school items seem to be a total loss.

Insurance calls it a total loss with about $1 million in damage and lost inventory.

For now, Jones says they don't know what's salvageable.

"Within the next 30 days at least we can see what our losses are, the first step is to get all the debris out!" she says. "Right now we don't have anything to give."

The room is filled with heavy hearts and heavy lifting.

However, help came along to relieve some of that burden.

Missouri American Water provides water to more than 1 million customers, including the Little Bit Foundation.

External Affairs Manager Samantha Williams shares, "St. Louis County Operations pulled two crews together for us, we have 11 people out here today. We know if they did this box by box it would take them forever, we can move much quicker with our equipment. We're doing this for the kids, we are trying to make sure they can get back on their feet."

Jones says while these times are hard, they are uplifted and eased by the kindness.

"The community has really rallied around the Little Bit Foundation," she says smiling.

As far as giving support, staff are currently giving their time right now for schools and have boots on the ground.

As for what's next, it's working on getting a temporary location in the next couple of weeks.

If you have donations, Jones asks for you to hold onto them until the temporary location opens up.

The organization plans to get donations ready for the wintertime to donate to kids.

For now, monetary donations are needed.

To donate, click here.