Restaurant to take over prominent space in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — First Watch, the daytime-cafe restaurant concept, with 11 locations across the metro area is set to open its latest at a prominent corner of the Central West End.

Thomas Raynor, spokesman for the University Park, Florida-based chain, said it's aiming to open at 39 N. Euclid Ave., at the intersection with West Pine Boulevard, sometime in early spring. An exact date wasn't given.

The space, owned by an entity tied to New York-based Emerald Equity Group LLC, previously was occupied by 1764 Public House, the restaurant that was part of Gamlin Restaurant Group. The region's first Shake Shack is located across the street, as is the City Walk mixed-use development anchored by Whole Foods.

1764 closed in January 2020, with Derek Gamlin telling the Business Journal at the time that financing all three of the company's restaurants "was becoming increasingly harder."