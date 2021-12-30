Fitness club chain expands to St. Louis with deal for Ballpark Village location

Genesis Health Clubs will own its first St. Louis location. The company acquired Onelife Fitness in Ballpark Village.

ST. LOUIS — A Wichita, Kansas-based fitness club operator is expanding into St. Louis by acquiring the fitness center at Ballpark Village downtown.

Genesis Health Clubs will own its first St. Louis location as part of a deal that closed Wednesday afternoon. The company said it has acquired two locations of Onelife Fitness — in Ballpark Village and Kansas City’s Power and Light District — and is planning two new locations in the Kansas City area. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

At the time the Ballpark Village fitness club opened last year, the St. Louis and Kansas City sites were the only Midwest locations of OneLife Fitness, which is owned by Virginia-based US Fitness.

Genesis Health Clubs said in a news release that the move gives the company key locations with trendy downtown anchors in both cities and sets the stage for a future “explosion of growth.” Owner and President Rodney Steven II said in the news release that the Ballpark Village location will act as an anchor for the brand in St. Louis, "and we’re already in talks for future locations." The news release did not provide additional information on future locations.