Fitness studio F45 is final retail piece to open in $45M Junction at Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Fitness studio F45 will open at The Junction of Wentzville mixed-use development this month as the final announced tenant of the $45 million project, for now.

F45 Wentzville, a fitness training studio that is part of a national brand but franchised locally, will open to the public for the first time July 31 at 1305 Lodora Drive. Businesses already open at the Wentzville project, which was first announced in 2018, include an 84-room Holiday Inn Express, a Sugarfire Smokehouse that opened in 2019 and 180 apartments.

The fitness studio will occupy 3,000 square feet of retail space in the same building as Brett Hull’s Junction House restaurant, which opened last year during the pandemic. Both Junction House and F45 are owned by restaurateur Keith Horneker.

Grand opening activities July 31 for F45 Wentzville will include scheduled training classes with a DJ, tours of the facility, a meet and greet with the training staff and a variety of merchandise and apparel giveaways.

F45 is the last of The Junction’s already announced tenants to open, but an available 1.65 acres between the Junction House/F45 building and Sugarfire Smokehouse could house more retail in a future 10,000-square-foot building. That undeveloped site is owned by Jim Cook of CUK Properties, who also owns Sugarfire and was part of the ownership group that sold the new Grand Central at the Junction apartment complex to Minneapolis-based Timberland Partners for $34 million earlier this year.

F45 Wentzville will offer a wide variety of group high-intensity interval training and team-based training classes for people of all fitness levels.