Forbes ranks St. Louis bank operator 4th best in America

ST. LOUIS — Forbes has ranked Central Bancompany, the holding company of Central Bank of St. Louis, the fourth best bank in the U.S.

Bryan Cook, president and CEO of Central Bancompany, said, “This is a tremendous testament for our company, especially, in the face of the extraordinary challenges brought on by the global pandemic. Our employees and management team rose to the challenge and continued to serve our customers in an exemplary manner, making this recognition possible.”

Other banks with significant operations in St. Louis that earned top rankings include Simmons Bank (29th), BancorpSouth (31st), Commerce Bank (38th), JPMorgan Chase (51st), PNC Financial Services (58th) and UMB Financial (59th).

CVB Financial of Ontario, California, which operates Citizens Business Bank, was the top-rated bank for a second consecutive year.

The rankings are based on 10 metrics through Sept. 30, including return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans.