Frontier Airlines to add nonstop flight from Lambert

ST. LOUIS — Frontier Airlines plans to add nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Tampa International Airport.

The new seasonal flights will begin in November, the Denver-based airline (NASDAQ: ULCC) said Wednesday in a press release. The low-fare carrier is offering an introductory fare starting at $29 for the new flights if booked by Sept.. 13.

The new service brings Frontier's nonstop destinations from Lambert to seven, including Orlando; Cancun Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Frontier joins Southwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines in offering service to Tampa from Lambert.

