Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent.

The notice, dated Aug. 17, is from Layla's landlord, LC2022 and affiliate Forest Park Southeast LP, which is tied to Amrit Gill of Restoration St. Louis, according to the Missouri secretary of state's office. The notice is signed by Laura Rebbe, senior vice president of development and general counsel at Restoration St. Louis.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Restoration St. Louis or restaurant owner Jason Sparks.

The notice of termination stated that the landlord has terminated the lease and the tenant is ordered to vacate by Aug. 31. It said the tenant "may not remove fixtures, trade fixtures, personal property, furniture, equipment, inventory, or kitchen equipment, whether provided by landlord or paid for by tenant."

Layla, which opened its doors in The Grove in 2012, posted on its Facebook page on July 28 that it would take a break to "re-staff, retrain, remodel and update our menu. We'll be back soon radder and badder," the post said.

The restaurant hasn't posted on its social media pages since and is now listed as temporarily closed on Google.

Sparks also owns a second location of Layla at 20 Allen Ave. in Webster Groves, which remains open.