Meal prep service to take over former Copper Pig restaurant on Macklind

Ful., already with nine pick-up locations, charges customers subscriptions ranging from three meals a week for $42 to 30 meals a week for $360.

ST. LOUIS — Since it was founded in 2016, ful., a subscription-based meal preparation service, has been providing St. Louisans weekly meals.

Now, a new brick-and-mortar location and a new chef and owner, Chris Vomund, are bringing change to the business.

Taking up shop at 4611 Macklind Ave., the former location of restaurant Copper Pig, which closed its doors in December, Vomund has big plans for the Southampton space.

The Macklind property will serve as a permanent kitchen space for ful. The company previously rented commissary kitchen space, and Vomund said he estimates having a permanent location will allow it to nearly double its volume.

The Macklind property will also serve as a pick-up location and dining space for ful.’s meals, and will soon have an event space, called Foxglove, Vomund said.

He said he wants the space to be accessible to as many people as possible, with flexibility in planning. Guests will also be able to self-cater and throw bring-your-own-booze events.

Vomund said he is also in the process of applying for a liquor license, as he hopes to host pop-up events where alcohol is served.

His moves come as the prepared meal delivery market — often with different kinds of offerings — is growing quickly, in part due to the expansion of national brands including Hello Fresh and Blue Apron. The global market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2028, according to Brand Essence Research.

