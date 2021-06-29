Global Foods Market launches food truck pop-up

"Food brings people together, and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with some of the best international bites that St. Louis has to offer"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Global Foods Market, an international grocer in Kirkwood, will host a food truck pop-up series this summer.

The market, at 421 N. Kirkwood Road, will host the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on rotating Wednesdays, beginning June 30. A selection of international food trucks will be available, with new food trucks to be added to the lineup.

“The 'Global Eats' pop-up series is a way for us to celebrate international cuisine and reconnect with our community after the challenges that have transpired over the past year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shayn Prapaisilp, vice president of Global Foods Group, said in a statement. “Food brings people together, and we look forward to celebrating our diverse culinary scene with some of the best international bites that St. Louis has to offer.”

Food trucks currently slated for the pop-up at Global Foods this summer include:

Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill (Wednesday, June 30): It offers Poke, Filipino Lumpia, Chicken Yakitori, Loco Moco, Musubi, Manapua and more.

Balkan Treat Box (July 14): The food truck and brick-and-mortar restaurant in Webster Groves offer a taste of the Balkan Peninsula with menu items such as Ćevapi (grilled beer sausages in somun, kajmak, onion and a side of cabbage salad), Pide (Turkish wood-fired flatbread, cheese, ajvar, kajmak, herbs and a side of cabbage salad) and more.

