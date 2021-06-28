Databank: Missouri small businesses perform well during pandemic

WalletHub said Missouri performed well in several metrics, including the share of small businesses operating in high-risk industries

ST. LOUIS — Small businesses in Missouri fared better than in many other U.S. states during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one report.

WalletHub said Missouri performed well in several metrics, including the share of small businesses operating in high-risk industries, which catapulted the state in the top five of the ranking to reach No. 3 with a score of 70.43

In addition to high-risk industries, WalletHub studied small businesses that quickly recovered unemployment claims, small-business credit conditions, small-business loans per small-business employee and other categories. The study applied scores to those categories to tabulate a final ranking.

Illinois came in at No. 6 in the ranking with a score of 68.66, and Kansas was No. 10 with a 67.18 score.

