ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Halo+Cleaver is continuing to expand its reach by partnering with local grocery chain Schnuck Markets, and Harter House Markets and Lucky's Market, both located in Springfield, Missouri.

The sauce company's Mother Nature's Perfect Ketchup will be available at 96 Schnuck Markets stores beginning this month, while its two barbecue sauces will hit the shelves there in March. In addition, its two barbecue sauces are available at Harter House Markets as of this month and all seven of the brand's sauces can be found at one Lucky's Market location in Springfield.

In November, the company inked a new deal with Dierbergs Markets that put three of its products on the shelves in 25 stores. The company's full line of sauces is available at Supplement Superstores in St. Louis, Kansas and Illinois, as well as 18 additional retailers in the St. Louis area, said Matt Richard, founder Halo+Cleaver.

Halo+Cleaver's products include Smokehouse Red BBQ sauce, Pure Gold BBQ sauce, Mother Nature's Perfect Ketchup, Them Apples Premium Spice Rub, Espresso Cow Spice Rub, Pink Cajun Premium Spice Rub and Bee Sting Premium Spice Rub.

READ ALSO: From priesthood to peddling hot sauce: Meet the man behind Hot Charlie's

Richard said he has plans to continue pursuing expansion efforts in the St. Louis market and elsewhere. He has hired MarginWise Consulting and Darling Makery to help with those expansion plans.

Prior to launching Halo+Cleaver, Richard worked as a food scientist and new product development manager at St. Louis-based Acrobasso Foods, which produces specialty dressings, sauces and beverage mixers. He also spent six years in the barbecue competition world with his family's team called Blazin' Blues BBQ.

Richard, who launched the company in February with his wife Audrey, has a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's degree in nutritional sciences, as well as an MBA from Washington University.

What's Cookin' in the Lou: