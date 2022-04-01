Hawaiian poké bowl franchisee to open 2 locations on Manchester Road

Koibito Poké currently has four Phoenix-area locations and is looking to expand.

ST. LOUIS — A local franchisee of Koibito Poké, a fast-casual restaurant chain, plans to open its first two St. Louis-area locations this summer.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Koibito, which means love in Japanese, says its menu is influenced by Japanese and Hawaiian flavors. Dishes include signature and build-your-own bowls of Hawaiian poké, including selections of the traditional raw fish cubes, grilled chicken, tofu or veggies atop a base of rice, greens or cauliflower rice. Bowls are topped with a choice of nine sauces including sweet chili lime, teriyaki and shoyu, as well as fresh vegetables such as kale, onion, edamame and pineapple.

Koibito Poké's CEO is co-founder Todd Stottlemyre, a former MLB pitcher whose career in the majors included stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as two World Series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays. The chain currently has four Phoenix-area locations and is looking to expand.

The two St. Louis-area Koibito Poké restaurants will be located at 13275 Manchester Road, Suite 103, in Des Peres Pointe in Des Peres, and 9959 Manchester Road in Warson Woods Center in Warson Woods. Both are expected to open by July, according to a release.

Both St. Louis-area locations will feature design elements similar to the chain's flagship Phoenix-area stores, with indoor and outdoor seating and an "open" model giving customers easy access to view the menu and ready-to-serve ingredients. The locations can accommodate takeout, dine-in and delivery options, officials said.