As the MLB season nears, here are the changes fans can expect at Busch Stadium this season

The Cardinals play their home opener April 7.

ST. LOUIS — The addition of the designated hitter won’t be the only change at Busch Stadium this season.

When the St. Louis Cardinals welcome fans back next week for Major League Baseball’s 2022 season, they will experience new features at Busch Stadium, including new and expanded ways to order concessions, added food and beverage options, and an array of new promotional giveaways.

The 2022 regular season will mark the first time since 2019 the Cardinals are starting a season with normal operations at Busch Stadium. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals began the 2021 season with limited attendance at Busch Stadium and the 2020 MLB regular season was staged without fans in the stands. The 2022 season comes after MLB and its players earlier this month reached an agreement to end a lockout that started in December. That agreement will bring some changes on the field in 2022, such as expanded playoffs and the institution of the designated hitter in the National League.

Among the changes fans can expect this season at Busch Stadium are new ways to order concession items. That includes the addition of new express-style concession stands where fans can grab their food and drink items and complete their purchase using a self-service kiosk.

“Just like at the grocery store, you check out your items and you’re on your way. We really think that this is going to be a really fast way of serving our guests,” said Vicki Bryant, vice president of event services and merchandising.

At the start of the season, three concession stands within Busch Stadium will have the express format, and more concession stands are expected to adopt that model as the season progresses, Bryant said.

Check out some of the changes at Busch Stadium in the gallery below.

