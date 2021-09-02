Healthiest Employers 2021: How companies are putting a focus on mental health

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how important the availability of mental health services can be for employees

ST. LOUIS — For years, St. Louis Business Journal's Healthiest Employers have been altering their health and wellness programs to make them more appealing to current and prospective employees. And for some, mental health has always been a part of that equation, but for others, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how important the availability of mental health services can be for their employees.

Helping employees improve their mental health comes in many forms, including coaching options on anxiety and stress relief, counseling from licensed mental health professionals, or something as simple as giving employees time to exercise.

"We have an employee assistance program that is available to all employees and that provides many free resources related to mental and emotional health," officials with Bi-State Development said. "One of these resources includes texting therapy, which is incredibly convenient and provides easy access to professional counseling."

In the following profiles you'll read about 15 of this year's Healthiest Employers and you'll see that all of them have already been offering mental and emotional health services to its employees, and if they hadn't, they started in the past year to alleviate some of the stresses we've all felt.

Only the top three companies in each category were profiled in this special section this year. We also list finalists in each category, where applicable.

The 2020 Healthiest Employers program was administered by Indianapolis-based workplace consultant Springbuk, which surveyed employees at each company for their thoughts on health and wellness programs.

