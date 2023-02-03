Hello Juice to launch CBD-infused offerings for 4/20

ST. LOUIS — Hello Juice, a local juice and smoothie shop, on Thursday will launch a line of CBD-infused juice shots.
It’s something the company has been wanting to do for a while, and now is the right time, given the public’s increased interest in cannabis-related products following the successful launch of Missouri’s recreational cannabis market earlier this year, co-owner Jon Maness said.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found in cannabis that does not cause intoxication, or a "high." Officials said it can be beneficial for overall health and wellness, due to its interactions with humans’ endocannabinoid system of neurotransmitters thought to be involved in regulating physiological and cognitive processes.