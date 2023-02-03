Hello Juice to launch CBD-infused offerings for 4/20

BeLeaf Medical, an Earth City-based, vertically integrated cannabis firm, is the parent company of both Swade Dispensary and The BeLeaf Co.

ST. LOUIS — Hello Juice, a local juice and smoothie shop, on Thursday will launch a line of CBD-infused juice shots.

It’s something the company has been wanting to do for a while, and now is the right time, given the public’s increased interest in cannabis-related products following the successful launch of Missouri’s recreational cannabis market earlier this year, co-owner Jon Maness said.