x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Hello Juice to launch CBD-infused offerings for 4/20

BeLeaf Medical, an Earth City-based, vertically integrated cannabis firm, is the parent company of both Swade Dispensary and The BeLeaf Co.
Credit: SLBJ
Hello Juice is collaborating with The Beleaf Co. to launch a new product line of CBD-infused juice shots. Courtesy of Hello Juice.

ST. LOUIS — Hello Juice, a local juice and smoothie shop, on Thursday will launch a line of CBD-infused juice shots.

It’s something the company has been wanting to do for a while, and now is the right time, given the public’s increased interest in cannabis-related products following the successful launch of Missouri’s recreational cannabis market earlier this year, co-owner Jon Maness said.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found in cannabis that does not cause intoxication, or a "high." Officials said it can be beneficial for overall health and wellness, due to its interactions with humans’ endocannabinoid system of neurotransmitters thought to be involved in regulating physiological and cognitive processes.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Ferguson-Florissant school district acknowledges low performance score, commits to action

Before You Leave, Check This Out