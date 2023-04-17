How St. Louis is celebrating its 1st fully legal 4/20

It's the first year with recreational marijuana in the Lou, and the excitement is high for April 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — In honor of the first year with legalized recreational marijuana in St. Louis, the city is lighting up with 4/20-themed events.

Here's how Missourians (ages 21 and up) are celebrating.

420 Celebration with The Schwag

Celebrate 4/20 in Ballpark Village from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 to hear live music from Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag and reggae DJs and shop from local vendors. The event is free but limited to those 18 and older.

420 Double Feature

Enjoy a 4/20 double feature of the 1936 propaganda film “Reefer Madness” at 7 p.m. and ‘90s stoner comedy “Half Baked” at 9 p.m. Thursday at Arkadin Cinema & Bar, located at 5228 Gravois Ave. The first film is free, but you can reserve your seats here. Admission to “Half Baked” is $9 per person. The cinema will be offering Mighty Kind’s Cannabis Seltzers, Mister’s Hand Pies and other fresh-baked munchies.

A Proper 4/20

Steve’s Hot Dogs is partnering with Proper Cannabis to bring a daylong cannabis-themed celebration to the hot dog shop on South Grand and all Proper dispensary locations. The munchies menu at Steve’s Hot Dogs includes Delta 9-infused mac and cheese, cross-faded Delta 8 and Delta 9 cocktails, CBD seltzers from Mighty Kind, green waffle dogs wrapped in “rolling paper” to look like a Proper preroll, stoner bowls and the “Proper Dog,” which is a smoked all-beef hot dog topped with tater tots, pretzel bites, cheese curds, French fries, cheese sauce, ranch, jalapenos and Funyuns. Customers at Proper Cannabis locations will be treated to Steve’s Hot Dogs throughout the day while supplies last.

Starting at 4:20 p.m., stop by the park adjacent to Steve’s Hot Dogs to hear psychedelic rock band Tree One Four play live, and a 4/20-themed standup comedy show will kick off at 8 p.m. Festivities continue until 10 p.m.

Comedy in the Clouds

St. Louis standup comedian Darius Bradford and his friends are hosting their “Comedy in the Clouds” cannabis comedy show 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Hot Java Bar, located at 4193 Manchester Ave. The event is a “smoke-friendly environment,” and tickets are $39.99 per person.

Loop 420 Fest

Visit The Loop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 for the inaugural Loop 420 Fest. The street festival includes live music, cannabis-infused cooking and glass-blowing demonstrations, fire performers, giveaways, shopping as well as food and drinks from local vendors. The event is for those 21 and older, and the consumption and sale of cannabis are prohibited at the event. Click here for the festival map and schedule.

VIP Meet and Greet with G Herbo

Chicago rapper G Herbo is holding a meet and greet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Viola STL, located at 3420 Iowa Ave. The event is exclusive to those 21 and older. For $135, you get a chance to meet and take a picture with G Herbo, a $35 store credit to use towards Viola STL flower selection and more. Purchase tickets here.

Voodoo 420 at Broadway Oyster Bar

Celebrate Missouri’s passage of recreational marijuana with two sets of “phat jams, dank grooves and heady tunes” from Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players. The band will play from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway. The cover charge is $14.

Smoking solo instead?

If you plan on celebrating the cannabis-themed holiday by lighting up on your own, it's important to keep the following rules in mind: