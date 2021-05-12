Winery owner Hoffmann Family of Companies acquires land for 5-star hotel

It'll be located next to Knoernschild Vineyards off of Highway 94 in Augusta, as the company continues its $100 million investment in the St. Louis area wine country

AUGUSTA, Mo. — The Florida company seeking to turn Augusta, Missouri, into a national wine destination has closed on the purchase of 50 additional acres there, with plans to build a five-star hotel at the site.

Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies said Thursday it has acquired the property, which is located adjacent to its Knoernschild Vineyards off of Highway 94, for the development of a 60-room hotel on the 100-acre plot. Neither the terms of the deal nor the seller were disclosed.

Hoffmann Family of Companies CEO David Hoffmann told the Business Journal in a recent interview he believes the hotel will be a destination property for Augusta and is a much-needed component to draw visitors and events to the winery town. It will include 53 rooms and seven suites. Other amenities at the hotel will include conference and meeting room space, a wedding venue, spa, gym, yoga studio, indoor and outdoor pool, walking paths, a lounge and restaurant.

Construction is expected to begin this fall on the hotel, with plans for development to wrap in a year and half. St. Louis-based Killeen Studio has been tapped as the project’s architect.

The Augusta hotel is one of two hotel properties Hoffmann plans to build in the Augusta region. The firm is also plotting an 18-room luxury hotel at Emmaus Home Complex, a former seminary campus it acquired earlier this year and located about 13 miles from Augusta. Hoffmann said it plans to provide employee housing at each hotel and that its hotels and their venues are projected to create 300 new jobs. Hoffmann has not shared a development timeline for the Emmaus Home project.