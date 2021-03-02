Winery owner Hoffmann Family of Companies to acquire NOA Medical Industries

The purchase of NOA comes after a spree of acquisitions made by the company since the start of 2021

ST. LOUIS — The Florida company that in recent months has purchased several winery holdings in Augusta, Missouri, is making another acquisition in the region, but its newest deal is unlike the others.

Naples, Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies said Monday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire NOA Medical Industries, a Washington, Missouri-based manufacturer of nursing home and hospital beds. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NOA, owned by the Meiners family, was launched in 1989 when Joe Meiners acquired and merged two nursing home bed manufacturers, officials said. CEO Ray Ganz leads NOA.

The Hoffman Family of Companies said its purchase of NOA follows an initial deal in 2020 to acquire Florida-based air-ambulance company Global Jetcare, a deal that added the health care industry to its wide array of business holdings. Its acquisition of NOA is “a strategic move to further diversify the expansive Hoffmann Family of Companies portfolio into the growing sector,” the company said.

“My mother was a nurse in Washington, MO where we grew up. The Meiners family has grown a tremendous business in the healthcare industry and we look forward to having NOA join the Family of Companies and Ray Ganz continue to drive and grow the business as he has for the last 10 years.” David Hoffmann, founder and CEO of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, said in a statement.

Hoffmann and his wife, Jerri, are natives of Washington, Missouri. The purchase of NOA comes after a spree of acquisitions made by the company since the start of 2021 that target Augusta, about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

Click here for the full story.