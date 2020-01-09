How local upscale restaurants have adapted to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — In the wake of COVID-19, St. Louis’ upscale restaurants have had to get creative. Stone Soup Cottage, whose intimate, multi-course meals go for $100 a person, closed its dine-in service in March. To survive, it rolled out a “Cottage to Carriage” delivery service that provides dinner for two, complete with a hand-picked bottle of wine, for $150.

Other expensive restaurants that might never have considered delivery or carryout are now giving those options a second look. Additional coping mechanisms abound: Some restaurants have cut prices to entice diners back, while others have raised prices to cope with lost revenue. Aside from distancing tables and implementing new cleaning measures, some restaurants have also come up with technology-based solutions like QR codes to limit in-person interactions.