Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex.

Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said.

The estimated cost for the project is $12 million, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal. The nonprofit is pursuing naming rights and sponsorship deals, she said.

Construction will begin this fall with an opening targeted for September 2022.

Chesterfield Sports Association will own and operate the facility. The architect is mw Weber Architects, the general contractor is Keystone Construction Co., and Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers Inc. is the project's civil engineering firm.

Nine basketball courts, which will convert to 18 volleyball courts, will be equipped with Olympic-level flooring, professional grade LED lighting and HD/4K streaming cameras. The fieldhouse also will offer a fitness area; multipurpose rooms for teams, meetings and classes; spectator seating courtside and in a second-floor mezzanine; and lounge areas and concessions.

Officials said the new fieldhouse will be St. Louis' largest youth volleyball and basketball facility and is expected to attract an estimated 900,000 visitors annually to clinics, camps, leagues and tournaments. Over 1,000 athletes are expected to practice, train and play games at the new complex weekly. The facility also could be used for pickleball, futsal, wrestling, dance, cheer and other sports, pending space availability.

Chesterfield Sports Association officials also said the organization is purchasing land for possible future expansion.

Primary tenants and partners on the new project are volleyball club High Performance - STL; club volleyball tournament and junior league organizer Stratman Sports, youth basketball development club Missouri Phenom Basketball and league organizer CNR Basketball.